MPD: Pedestrian killed by semi on I-40 was running from police

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | November 19, 2020 at 1:44 PM CST - Updated November 19 at 5:20 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Investigators say a pedestrian hit and killed by a semi on I-40 Thursday afternoon was running from police.

The crash shut down eastbound I-40 for hours Thursday afternoon with backups continuing into the evening hours.

It happened between the Sycamore View and Appling Road exits.

Police say officers spotted a car that matched the description of a shoplifting suspect and initiated a traffic stop. The car pulled over and the driver bailed, jumping over the railing.

Police say that’s when he was hit by an 18-wheeler. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger in the suspect’s car slid into the driver’s seat and took off.

The investigation is ongoing.

DETOURS

  • If you’re on eastbound I-40 west of the crash, exit at Covington Pike.
  • If you’re northbound on I-240, exit at Walnut Grove.
  • If you’re eastbound on Sam Cooper, exit before I-40/I-240.
  • If you’re westbound on I-40 east of the crash, exit at Appling Road.
