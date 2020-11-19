MPD: Pedestrian killed by semi on I-40 was running from police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Investigators say a pedestrian hit and killed by a semi on I-40 Thursday afternoon was running from police.
The crash shut down eastbound I-40 for hours Thursday afternoon with backups continuing into the evening hours.
It happened between the Sycamore View and Appling Road exits.
Police say officers spotted a car that matched the description of a shoplifting suspect and initiated a traffic stop. The car pulled over and the driver bailed, jumping over the railing.
Police say that’s when he was hit by an 18-wheeler. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The passenger in the suspect’s car slid into the driver’s seat and took off.
The investigation is ongoing.
DETOURS
- If you’re on eastbound I-40 west of the crash, exit at Covington Pike.
- If you’re northbound on I-240, exit at Walnut Grove.
- If you’re eastbound on Sam Cooper, exit before I-40/I-240.
- If you’re westbound on I-40 east of the crash, exit at Appling Road.
