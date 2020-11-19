FedEx hosting job fair for part-time, full-time positions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If you’re looking for employment in the Mid-South, FedEx has an opportunity for you. FedEx is hosting a job fair for the Memphis World Hub on November 21.
The job fair will begin at 8:30 am and end at 3:00 pm at 2874 Business Park Drive, Building D, in Memphis, Tennessee, 38118.
FedEx is looking to fill part-time and full-time positions. Hiring managers said a pay premium program has been implemented at the hub. With this premium, the starting pay at the Memphis Hub has increased to $18 per hour for part-time positions.
Part-time positions also include -
- FedEx Express will offer shuttles throughout Memphis to take team members to and from the Memphis hub. The shuttles will be dispatched through 4 quadrants of the city – East, North, South and Whitehaven.
- Medical coverage with premiums starting at less than $10 per month
- Day and night shifts available
- Vision and dental benefits
- Two dedicated medical health centers in Memphis
- Tuition assistance
- Promote from within philosophy
- Nationwide career opportunities
- Training and growth opportunities to build a great career
- Chance to earn a tuition-free degree from the University of Memphis via the “Learning Inspired by FedEx” program
Applicants must be at least 18 years old, have at least five years of residency in the United States, and subject to a criminal background check and drug screen. There are no minimum education requirements.
Remember to bring two forms of valid identification, such as a driver’s license, social security card, or passport.
