Grizzlies enter NBA Draft with one pick, but get two selections

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies, who entered the NBA Draft with just one pick, 40th overall, get into the first round - at the very end.
Getting the 30th pick from Boston for Desmond Bale, a shooting guard from TCU. Bale is strong with the ball and has improved every year in college, averaging at least 44 percent from a three-point range for his last three years.
The Grizz going Mid-South with the 40th pick, taking Miss. State’s Robert Woodard II.
The 6′7″, 230-lbs has a 7′1″ wingspan who has range and precision out to the three-point line.
He averaged 43 percent from downtown. Woodard is a skilled finisher and a strong rebounder.
Woodard was the only player in college basketball last season to average at least a block, a steal, and a three-pointer in every game.
