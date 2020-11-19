Kroger giving away gift cards to Mid-South veterans

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For the fourth year, Kroger is partnering with Alpha Omega Veterans Services and Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland to give away gift cards for Thanksgiving.
Normally, Kroger provides a bag of food to veterans to feed a family of five. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, veterans will receive a $40 gift card to purchase their meals.
The Thanksgiving gift card distribution will be on November 19 starting at 9 am and ending at 11 am. Veterans will head to Tiger Lane/Pipkin Building at the Liberty Bowl Stadium.
Kroger officials have already contacted veterans that qualify to receive gift cards.
