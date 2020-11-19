Man indicted in killing of Jack Pirtle’s delivery driver

Tanner Bolding is charged with shooting and killing Chayne Cardwell outside Jack Pirtle's in Memphis. (Source: MPD)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | November 19, 2020 at 2:57 PM CST - Updated November 19 at 4:18 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County grand jury has indicted a Millington man with the murder of a delivery truck driver earlier this year.

Tanner Bolding, 23, is accused of killing 44-year-old Randal Cardwell during a botched robbery at Jack Pirtle’s on Bellevue in September.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office, a witness flagged down an ambulance around 6 a.m. Sept. 14. Paramedics found Cardwell with multiple gunshot wounds.

Cardwell, from Paragould, Arkansas, was making a delivery at the time. He died at the scene.

Investigators say surveillance video showed the suspect walking toward the back of the truck and running to a blue Honda Civic moments later.

An anonymous tip resulted in Bolding’s arrest.

Bolding was indicted for first-degree murder and attempted especially aggravated robbery.

