Man indicted in killing of Jack Pirtle’s delivery driver

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County grand jury has indicted a Millington man with the murder of a delivery truck driver earlier this year.
Tanner Bolding, 23, is accused of killing 44-year-old Randal Cardwell during a botched robbery at Jack Pirtle’s on Bellevue in September.
According to the Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office, a witness flagged down an ambulance around 6 a.m. Sept. 14. Paramedics found Cardwell with multiple gunshot wounds.
Cardwell, from Paragould, Arkansas, was making a delivery at the time. He died at the scene.
Investigators say surveillance video showed the suspect walking toward the back of the truck and running to a blue Honda Civic moments later.
An anonymous tip resulted in Bolding’s arrest.
Bolding was indicted for first-degree murder and attempted especially aggravated robbery.
