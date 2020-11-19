MPD: Driver charged after fatal crash on Highway 64

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis driver is facing multiple charges after a fatal crash on Highway 64.
Officers were called to a fatal crash on Highway 64 and Brunswick Road on Saturday, October 3. Investigators said David Foster, 51, was driving a gray 2004 Ford Explorer on Highway 64 when he veered into the westbound lanes and struck the front driver side of a Dodge caravan.
That driver was taken to the hospital with critical injures and later died. Foster was taken to the hospital with non-critical injures.
MPD has charged Foster with vehicular homicide - intoxication, reckless driving, public intoxication, violation of financial law, and driving while under the influence.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.