MPD: 3 people shot in Binghampton, suspects on the run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are looking for suspects responsible for shooting three people in Binghampton Thursday afternoon.
Officers that responded to the call say the shooting occurred at Poplar and Tillman at 3:50 p.m.
The victims were stopped southbound on Tillman near Poplar when another vehicle pulled up beside them. Officers say the passenger of that car exited the vehicle and began shooting into the victim’s car.
The victims were able to drive to a nearby Taco Bell at 3378 Poplar Avenue.
One victim was shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition. The second victim was grazed by a bullet and taken to the hospital in non-critical condition, while the third victim was treated on the scene for minor, possibly due to shattered glass.
The suspects fled the scene westbound on Poplar Avenue possibly in a white car. It’s currently unknown if the victims and suspects know each other.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information, please contact Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.