MPD releases photo of truck involved in Frayser roadway shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department wants to find who was driving a 2010 Ford F-150 as the people inside the truck opened fire and hit two victims riding in another vehicle on Frayser Boulevard Tuesday morning.
Police say the truck has a white bed cover, chrome running boards and dark tinted windows and say the F-150 was possibly stolen.
The shooting happened around 7:14 a.m. at Frayser Boulevard and Redcoat Road.
The shooting victims survived.
Police say the right tip to Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH could mean a $1,000 reward.
