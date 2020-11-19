MPD releases photo of truck involved in Frayser roadway shooting

Police looking for truck after Frayser Boulevard shooting
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | November 18, 2020 at 11:26 PM CST - Updated November 18 at 11:26 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department wants to find who was driving a 2010 Ford F-150 as the people inside the truck opened fire and hit two victims riding in another vehicle on Frayser Boulevard Tuesday morning.

Police say the truck has a white bed cover, chrome running boards and dark tinted windows and say the F-150 was possibly stolen.

The shooting happened around 7:14 a.m. at Frayser Boulevard and Redcoat Road.

Aggravated Assault 3100 Frayser Boulevard Report #2011007197ME MEMPHIS, TN – On November 17, 2020, at 7:14 am, Memphis...

The shooting victims survived.

Police say the right tip to Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH could mean a $1,000 reward.

