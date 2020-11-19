Officers searching for missing 16-year-old in Millington

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Investigators with the Millington Police Department are searching for a missing teenage girl.
Leah Tillis, 16, was last seen on Zachary Street in Millington, Tennessee.
She’s 5′7″, weighs 100-lbs, with dark brown hair and box-braids. Leah has brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black crop top sweatshirt with white lettering. She was also wearing black spandex shorts with black and pink Nike slides.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Leah Tillis, contact Detective Edingburgh with the Millington Police Department at 901-873-5623.
