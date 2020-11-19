Oxford daycare loses license over baby’s death

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - A Mississippi daycare is under investigation after an infant died at the facility Tuesday.
The Mississippi Department of Health issued an emergency order that immediately stopped Mother Goose Daycare from caring for or admitting infants into its program.
Parents that talked with WMC Action News 5 say it is a good daycare and they don’t know what to think.
“I like the daycare actually my son was also there. They do a good job. I have good experience,” a parent named Fatima said.
Parents picked their children up at the Mother Goose of Oxford Daycare, many of them just learning an 8-week-old infant died at the facility.
“I heard all the ambulances and the fire trucks but nobody really knew what was going on,” Robin Mills, who works near the daycare, said.
Mills said she heard the emergency responders Tuesday afternoon.
She also said mothers with children at the daycare come into her nail salon and say it is a reputable establishment.
According to a release from the Mississippi Department of Health, the daycare was licensed in 1999 and has received no monetary penalties. The last inspection was a month ago.
Last year, Mother Goose got a letter from the state citing a problem with discipline saying the staff used harsh tones toward the children at the facility.
The death of the 8-week-old at the daycare is incomprehensible for people who spoke with WMC.
“I’ve known several people who worked there. They were caring and loving to the kids, so that really shocked me that happened,” Janna Coleman, who also works nearby, said.
People who spoke with WMC also said they’re praying for the family of the infant.
The Mississippi Department is Health did not give details on the infant’s death. The department expects to get a full report Monday.
