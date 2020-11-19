Precious Achiuwa cites work ethic learned at Memphis for draft success

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Pick number 20 sends the University of Memphis forward Precious Achiuwa to the Miami Heat. He joined a red hot Miami Heat team. Runners up in the NBA Finals.
He’s now part of an exciting lineup with Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, and Duncan Robinson.
Achiuwa becomes the 15th Memphis Tiger in history to be drafted in the first round.
He Thanked Penny Hardaway for preparing him at Memphis. “We went through a lot of adversity at Memphis with James Wiseman leaving early, but we had to adjust in the situation and learned how to always work hard.”
In Miami, Achiuwa, the American Athletic Conference Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year should fit in with the gritty work ethic that is part of the Heat culture.
