SCHD meets with municipal mayors as new COVID-19 restrictions loom

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department is considering new restrictions on businesses in light of significant case increases.
“At this stage, we must mask up so we can remain open,” Dr. Bruce Randolph, the county’s health officer, said.
The Shelby County Health Department said the county’s 7-day average of cases sits at just shy of 450 new cases daily. That level is enough to trigger restrictions, as outlined in a guidance document earlier this summer.
The county’s health officer, Dr. Bruce Randolph, declined to get into specifics Thursday on the possible restrictions but offered some insight into what the department will be examining.
“Wearing of face masks, at all times, will be emphasized. Other than the moments that you are sitting, eating or drinking – otherwise you will be expected to have your mask on,” Randolph said, “We know that ventilation is very important. So therefore the number of people within an establishment or facility may not be what it used to be.”
The health department met with municipal mayors Thursday. Bartlett Mayor Keith McDonald says he is against wide-ranging closures like restaurants, even if they’re temporary.
“I don’t want them to have to shut down back to where they were because it was, curbside only, because look at the wait staff that they lose and those jobs,” he said.
McDonald said the health department needs a more laser-focused approach to work with businesses not adhering to protocols.
“We do need to get people’s attention. There does need to be change in some of our businesses,” McDonald said.
The health department said Thursday that a new directive should be released no later than Monday.
The city-county COVID-19 task force is also urging caution around the Thanksgiving holiday and telling Shelby Countians to only celebrate in person with those that live in your household.
The health department said they could have a vaccine in the county by December, with the area’s hospital systems likely to get the first doses. Vaccinations would then go to front-line healthcare workers and those patients within the hospital who are at risk for bad outcomes from COVID-19.
