Vehicular homicide suspect captured by U.S. Marshals

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Cordova man was arrested Thursday by U.S. Marshals for vehicular homicide.
David Foster was involved in a two-vehicle crash Oct. 3 that occurred at the intersection of Highway 64 and Brunswick. Victim Betty Ferrell died the next day from her injuries.
A warrant was issued for Foster’s arrest Nov. 13 on charges on vehicular homicide, reckless driving, and driving under the influence.
Foster was located by Marshals and the Shelby County Fugitive Apprehension Team at a home at the 2600 block of Misty Point Cove in Cordova.
Foster initially refused to open his door, but it was forced open. He was taken into custody without further incident.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.