Wiseman credits his Memphis experience for NBA draft preparation

“I text my teammates every day in Memphis,” said Wiseman. “I wanted that moment with my teammates, being able to see all that. Just becoming like a downfall. I just had to bust out in tears cause I went through a lot of adversity in my life, but I’m ready to go into Golden State with a great mindset, with a different mindset, ready to go in there, and just learn as much as possible, grow my game and just adapt.”