AAC reshuffles schedule for final 3 Memphis conference games

“We are excited to be able to add a great opponent like the Naval Academy back on our schedule,” said Memphis Head Coach Ryan Silverfield. “We can’t wait to get back up there to Annapolis. Obviously with all the changes in college football this year, we appreciate the conference working with us to be able to play the rest of our schedule,” said Silverfield. “We will finish up our regular-season schedule the right way and see where the chips may fall.”