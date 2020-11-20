AAC reshuffles schedule for final 3 Memphis conference games

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The American Athletic Conference has reshuffled Memphis football’s final three conference games of the season to accommodate previous games postponed for COVID-19.
Memphis at Navy, which was postponed last weekend because of COVID-19 cases within the Navy program, is now rescheduled for Saturday, Nov. 28 at Navy-marine Corps Memorial Stadium.
Memphis at Tulane, which was originally scheduled for Nov. 28, is now Dec. 5.
The Tigers’ home game against Houston is now Dec. 12. This game was originally Sept. 19 but postponed when Memphis put activities on hold because of a COVID-19 outbreak.
“We are excited to be able to add a great opponent like the Naval Academy back on our schedule,” said Memphis Head Coach Ryan Silverfield. “We can’t wait to get back up there to Annapolis. Obviously with all the changes in college football this year, we appreciate the conference working with us to be able to play the rest of our schedule,” said Silverfield. “We will finish up our regular-season schedule the right way and see where the chips may fall.”
Memphis is home for an 11 a.m. kickoff Saturday against Stephen F. Austin. The game airs on ESPN+.
The Tigers are 4-0 at home this season.
Single-game tickets for the SFA and Houston games are available for purchase at www.gotigersgotix.com or by calling (901) 678-2331.
