Best Life: Bedtime routines that work

In a new article, scientists reviewed literature on nightly habits that suggest certain activities may help children with sleep. These include: providing a healthy snack, hygiene practices such as bathing and brushing teeth, reading, singing, and physical contact, such as massaging or cuddling. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that infants under age one get 12 to 16 hours of sleep each in 24 hours. For children one to two, it’s eleven to 14 hours. Three to five-year-olds should get between ten and 13 hours. And kids ages six to 12 should get between nine and 12 hours. Helping your child get the rest they need.