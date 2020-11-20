Breakdown: Why crickets can tell you the temperature

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - While the chirping sound of male crickets are usually used to attract mates, scare off other males, or warn of danger, did you know it can also be used to help determine the temperature outside?
A cricket is a cold-blooded animal and the chemical reactions that allow it to chirp is determined by the temperature. In fact, you won’t hear a cricket chirp unless the outdoor temperature is at least 55 degrees Fahrenheit and no warmer than 100 degrees.
To determine the temperature, count the number of chirps that you hear in fourteen seconds and then add forty.
For example, you hear 30 chirps in fourteen seconds, you then add 40 to that 30 and you get 70. So, the temperature should be around 70 degrees Fahrenheit.
It is a good idea to repeat this process a couple of times to get a decent approximation or average. Usually the calculation is good within one degree and is mostly accurate 75 percent of the time.
That means the next time you are outside and hearing a cricket chirp, you can determine the temperature without even using a thermometer or your phone.
