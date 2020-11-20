Clouds increase tomorrow followed by showers and falling temps Sunday

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy and cool with high temperatures in the mid 50s and lows in the lower 40s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain late in the day and evening, high temperatures in the lower 60s, and overnight lows only falling to near 60. Wednesday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms along with highs near 60 early in the day and then falling to near 40 at night. Thanksgiving Day will be partly cloudy with high temperatures near 60 and lows near 40. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s and lows in the low to mid 40s.