Clouds increase tomorrow followed by showers and falling temps Sunday

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a light south wind and lows in the mid 50s.
SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a light south wind and afternoon highs in the lower 70s.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a light south wind and overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.
SUNDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers from early morning into the afternoon along, highs will be in the low 60s early in the day and then fall into the lower 40s overnight.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy and cool with high temperatures in the mid 50s and lows in the lower 40s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain late in the day and evening, high temperatures in the lower 60s, and overnight lows only falling to near 60. Wednesday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms along with highs near 60 early in the day and then falling to near 40 at night. Thanksgiving Day will be partly cloudy with high temperatures near 60 and lows near 40. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s and lows in the low to mid 40s.
