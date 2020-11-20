Clouds linger with small late weekend rain chances

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Temperatures will slowly fall through the 60s after sunset. It will remain partly cloudy. Winds will be south at 5-10 mph.
OVERNIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the mid 50s. Winds south at 5 mph.
WEEKEND: Saturday will be dry and mostly cloudy, so you should plan any outdoor activities that day. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. There will be more clouds Sunday and a chance for a few showers early in the day. Showers will quickly end by afternoon. It will get colder Sunday night with lows in the low to mid 40s.
NEXT WEEK: Behind Sunday’s cold front, temperatures will drop back to the 50s for highs and 40s for lows on Monday with a partly cloudy sky. Another front will bring a round of rain or storms by Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Expect cool and dry conditions heading into Thanksgiving Day. It will stay dry Friday, but another round of showers and storms is possible Thanksgiving weekend.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
