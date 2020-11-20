Community remembers Mid-South officer killed in the line of duty

Community remembers fallen Mid-South officer
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | November 20, 2020 at 5:32 AM CST - Updated November 20 at 8:03 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s been one week since a Mid-South police officer was killed in the line of duty. Officer Travis Wallace was shot and killed a week ago in Helena- West Helena. There will be a public viewing and sea of blue happening Friday to honor his memory.

On Thursday, around 50 Arkansas law enforcement officers and first responders did a tribute run in honor of officer Travis. Blue lights and sirens also made their way to the Delta Inn in Helena-West Helena, Arkansas where Officer Wallace was shot.

Wallace’s sister said seeing the dozens of blue lights made her realize the impact her brother had on the community, “Travis was a jokester and he always something funny to say or funny to do and we’re going to miss that, you know. He was a true rock in our family.”

The 41-year-old leaves behind a son and family who misses him dearly.

The drive-thru public viewing planned for today will be held from 3 pm to 5 pm at the front lobby area of the Helena-West Helena Police Station. After that, close family and friends will hold a private viewing from 5 pm to 7 pm. That will be followed by a Sea of Blue.

Wallace’s funeral will be held tomorrow afternoon in Helena-West Helena, Arkansas.

