DA: Fight between Memphis motorists leads to murder indictment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The DA has indicted a man after an argument at a gas station turned into a fatal shooting.
William Mitchell, 27, has been indicted for second-degree murder. He’s currently free on bond.
On September 9, 2020, investigators were called to a gas station in the 3600 block of Summer Avenue. Mitchell and another motorist, Austin Norfleet, 31, sparked a road rage argument that evolved into a fight.
Officials said Mitchell pulled out a handgun and shot Norfleet once in the chest.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.