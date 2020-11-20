DA: Fight between Memphis motorists leads to murder indictment

One person is dead after a shooting at a Marathon gas station in east Memphis. (Source: WMC)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | November 20, 2020 at 10:10 AM CST - Updated November 20 at 10:11 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The DA has indicted a man after an argument at a gas station turned into a fatal shooting.

William Mitchell, 27, has been indicted for second-degree murder. He’s currently free on bond.

On September 9, 2020, investigators were called to a gas station in the 3600 block of Summer Avenue. Mitchell and another motorist, Austin Norfleet, 31, sparked a road rage argument that evolved into a fight.

Officials said Mitchell pulled out a handgun and shot Norfleet once in the chest.

