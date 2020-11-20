Friday Football Fever: Week 14 match-ups and scores

Week 14 of Friday Football Fever- pt. 2
By Jarvis Greer and Cassie Carlson | November 20, 2020 at 10:40 PM CST - Updated November 20 at 10:41 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s week 13 of Friday Football Fever, the most exciting night of high school sports!

Once again, our cameras covered some of the best in high school football in the Mid-South.

Friday Football Fever

Here’s a breakdown of Week 13 of Friday Football Fever:

  • Collierville vs Bartlett
    • Final Score 35-7
  • Lipscomb Academy vs Evangelical Christian School
    • Final Score 56-13
Week 14 of Friday Football Fever- pt. 1

