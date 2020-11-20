Grizzlies land unexpectedly big haul in NBA Draft 2020

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies are making moves last night to move up for guys they want to fit the Griz Mold.
The Grizzlies mindset going into the draft, let’s identify the guys we really like, and let’s go get them. Moving up from their 40th pick in the second round, taking Desmond Bane out of TCU 30th overall and Xavier Tillman from Michigan State at 35th.
Grizzlies GM Zach Kleiman said these are two guys who are tough, physical, unselfish, and shooters. Adding to the culture they’re trying to build here in Memphis for the long haul.
Bane is a 6′6″ guard who averaged 16.6 points per game his senior season for the Horned Frogs, shooting 44 percent from 3. Xavier Tillman, shooting 55 percent from the field and averaging 10.3 rebounds and 13.7 points per game under Tom Izzo last season.
He’s also reunited with former Michigan State teammate Jaren Jackson Jr. on a youthful Memphis team. Kleiman said, “We’re going to keep prioritizing guys who fit culturally. Guys who are tough, who compete, guys who think in the game, process it at a really high level, make quick decisions. We’re going to continue to prioritize guys like that. Every decision we make it’s going to be geared towards what can we do that increases the likelihood that we’re competing for championships over time. We’re still taking the long view on everything that we’re doing. That’s what we’re building towards.”
The Grizzlies get Bane, trading up with the Celtics and giving them two-future second-round picks. Memphis making the Tillman deal with the Kings for the draft rights of Mississippi State’s Robert Woodard and a 2022 second-round draft pick.
Now, we look forward to free agency, which starts next week.
