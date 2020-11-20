Memphis men’s basketball announces 2020-21 schedule

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 27-game regular-season schedule Wednesday against Saint Mary’s in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, S.D. at 3:30 p.m. Central Time on ESPN2.
The team will return to the FedExForum for the first time on March 5 to play Arkansas State Dec. 2.
“I think our players just want to play,” Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway said. “They know right now we’re going to South Dakota and that the season is going to start there. I think if we were indecisive about what we were going to do to begin the season, then the frustration would probably set in, but knowing that we’ll be playing next week, they are pretty calm about everything else.”
The 20-game American Athletic Conference schedule begins at Tulane Dec. 16.
The Tigers will return from Tulane to play their AAC home opener against Tulsa on Dec. 21 and USF on Dec. 29.
Fans can buy 12-game ticket packs starting Wednesday, Nov. 25 by visiting gotigersgotix.com or calling the ticket office at 901.678.2331.
2020-21 Memphis men’s basketball schedule:
- Nov. 25 (Wed.) — (1) Saint Mary’s (ESPN2), 3:30 p.m.
- Nov. 26 (Thu.) — (1) No. 15 West Virginia/Northern Iowa (ESPN/2), 11 a.m./4 p.m.
- Nov. 27 (Fri.) — (1) South Dakota State/Utah State/Wichita State/TBD (ESPN/2/U)
- Dec. 2 (Wed.) — Arkansas State
- Dec. 5 (Sat.) — at Ole Miss
- Dec. 8 (Tue.) — Mississippi Valley State
- Dec. 12 (Sat.) — (2) Auburn
- Dec. 16 (Wed.) — at Tulane*
- Dec. 21 (Mon.) — Tulsa*
- Dec. 29 (Tue.) — USF*
- Jan. 2 (Sat.) — at Temple*
- Jan. 6 (Wed.) — at UCF*
- Jan. 14 (Thu.) — SMU*
- Jan. 17 (Sun.) — at Tulsa*
- Jan. 21(Thu.) — Wichita State*
- Jan. 24 (Sun.) — at ECU*
- Jan. 27 (Wed.) — at SMU*
- Feb. 3 (Wed.) — UCF*
- Feb. 6 (Sat.) — ECU*
- Feb. 11 (Thu.) — Cincinnati*
- Feb. 14 (Sun.) — at No. 17 Houston*
- Feb. 18 (Thu.) — at Wichita State*
- Feb. 21 (Sun.) — Temple*
- Feb. 24 (Wed.) — Tulane*
- Feb. 28 (Sun.) — at Cincinnati*
- Mar. 3 (Wed.) — at USF*
- Mar. 6 or 7 (Sat. or Sun.) — No. 17 Houston*
All times listed are in the Central time zone.
As far as the games being aired, television stations and times are to be determined.
