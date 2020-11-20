Memphis Zoo Lights returns with a few changes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Christmas magic is in the air at the Memphis Zoo with millions of twinkling lights on display for the holiday season; however, with COVID-19 still affecting so many, the experience will be a bit different this year.
“It’s still a very similar look as to what Zoo Lights has always been,” Nick Harmeier, Chief Marketing Officer at the Memphis Zoo, said.
The big ice-skating rink won’t be available this year, but you’ll still get to enjoy snow, sweet treats like hot chocolate and Old St. Nicholas.
“Santa is set up here very similar to how you’re seeing Santa set up across the country, where we have a glass fixture or a plexiglass fixture in front of him,” Harmeier said.
Because the Memphis Zoo is outdoors -- masks are not required everywhere on the property, but they are encouraged.
“Masks are recommended outside, but on the tram and all areas that are inside masks are to be worn,” Harmeier said.
The biggest thing to remember if you’re planning to enjoy the bright lights this year -- there is limited capacity available for Zoo Lights.
All tickets must be purchased online in advance. Tickets will not be available to purchase at the gate. No refund or rain checks will be available.
“We’re really encouraging everyone to go online to buy their tickets before they come out here because what we saw during Zoo Boo is nights sold out pretty quickly,” Harmeier said.
Zoo Lights ends Jan. 3.
Click here to purchase tickets: https://ecommerce.memzoo.org/?&_ga=2.114059279.926556324.1605191670-390596002.1605191669#/SpecialEvents/ZooLightsOnline
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.