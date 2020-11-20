Mississippi election results are certified, gov. says

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves says the election results in Mississippi are now certified.
Reeves thanked Secretary of State Michael Watson and Attorney General Lynn Fitch for their work to “ensure election integrity.”
Mississippians voted for Donald Trump over Joe Biden for president by 16 points, and voted to re-elect Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith by 10 points.
Also certified are initiative 65, which calls for the legalization of medical marijuana, and a vote confirming a new state flag.
