Penny talks pick of James Wiseman #2 overall pick

“It’s an amazing feeling,” Hardaway said, “Because I know what he’s gone through his entire life. And obviously, we know what happened to him last year. To see him go through all that adversity because all of those teams had a ton of questions about him leaving school and where he was going to be drafted was in jeopardy so that was kind of a light fear as well because you don’t know what they’re thinking even though you do interviews and all of that. To see him go number 2 to the Golden State Warriors out of all teams, who doesn’t wanna play for Golden State with that organization and he got blessed both ways.”