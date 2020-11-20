Penny talks pick of James Wiseman #2 overall pick

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There’s an NBA Draft clip that’s going to hang around the University of Memphis basketball facilities forever. Former U of M star James Wiseman sitting in his living room when he hears his name called by Adam Silver as the second pick in the NBA Draft.
Sitting next to him, Tigers Head Coach Penny Hardaway. Two top three picks in the NBA Draft in the same room. Penny went third to Golden State in 1993. Wiseman second to the Warriors Wednesday night.
Hardaway said he barely got any sleep last night just thinking about the long journey the two have been on since Wiseman played for Penny at East High School. Now, Wiseman’s headed to the NBA, achieving what they both wanted all along.
“It’s an amazing feeling,” Hardaway said, “Because I know what he’s gone through his entire life. And obviously, we know what happened to him last year. To see him go through all that adversity because all of those teams had a ton of questions about him leaving school and where he was going to be drafted was in jeopardy so that was kind of a light fear as well because you don’t know what they’re thinking even though you do interviews and all of that. To see him go number 2 to the Golden State Warriors out of all teams, who doesn’t wanna play for Golden State with that organization and he got blessed both ways.”
Hardaway also said Precious Achiuwa will be the perfect fit in Miami with the Heat. He thinks the Heat needed a guy like Achiuwa in the NBA Finals in the bubble. Also an awesome recruiting tool for the Memphis Tigers.
