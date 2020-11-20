Rain and another big drop in temperatures on the way

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a nice morning with a clear sky and temperatures in the 40s. This afternoon will feature a mix of sun and clouds, but we will still have enough sun to bring temperatures into the lower 70s. Low temperatures will drop into the lower 50s tonight.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. Wind: SW 5-10 mph. High: 72 degrees.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Wind: S 5 mph. Low: 53 degrees.
WEEKEND: It will be dry on Saturday, but it will be mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s, so it is definitely the best day of the weekend. There will be more clouds Sunday and a chance for a few showers as a cold front moves through the area. Rain will arrive after 1 pm and showers will be possible through Sunday night. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s and low temperatures will drop to the 40s on Sunday night.
NEXT WEEK: Behind Sunday’s cold front, temperatures will drop back to the 50s for highs Monday. It now looks dry with more sunshine on Monday. High temperatures will reach the lower 60s on Tuesday and will stay in the 60s through the end of the week. Scattered showers and storms will be possible on Tuesday and Wednesday, but Thanksgiving day will be dry with sunshine.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.