Rain and another big drop in temperatures on the way

WEEKEND: It will be dry on Saturday, but it will be mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s, so it is definitely the best day of the weekend. There will be more clouds Sunday and a chance for a few showers as a cold front moves through the area. Rain will arrive after 1 pm and showers will be possible through Sunday night. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s and low temperatures will drop to the 40s on Sunday night.