“Rebuilding this community and making a difference” Woman hopes to uplift the Orange Mound Community

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - You know the saying invest in yourself– well one Orange Mound woman is investing in her community by letting it be known she’s always wanted to live and purchase a home in Orange Mound.
My Cup of Tea is a hidden gem in Orange Mound.
The nonprofit business offers skills and good-paying jobs to women in the Orange Mound community.
“We do more than sell tea, we wrap a holistic embrace around each woman so that we become more of a community and family,” Carey Moore, founder of My Cup of Tea, said.
Cheryl Henderson has been part of the team for more than four years now, and it’s because of the support she’s received here that she’s now invested in her community.
”There’s so many things that I’ve gained working here. The one thing that has been more consistent is stability, the stability of having a job, the stability of growing in the community, the stability of having people around you that love you and care,” Henderson said.
Henderson was raised in Orange Mound and says it’s been her dream to own a home in the community, which she has recently been able to do.
“Did you always want to buy a house in Orange Mound?”
“Oh my God. That’s the question, I have always wanted to live in Orange Mound, own my own home, be a part of rebuilding this community and making a difference,” Henderson said.
Moore says seeing Henderson thrive is inspiring to her and the other women.
“It’s like watching my own daughter thrive, it has nothing to do with being an employee, so I would say that all of our women are inspired by Cheryl,” Moore said.
