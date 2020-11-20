SCHD considering restrictions on businesses as COVID-19 cases increase

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County health officials are considering restrictions on businesses due to significant case increases. The Shelby County Health Department said the county’s seven day average of cases sits at just shy of 450 new cases daily. That level is enough to trigger restrictions.
The county’s health officer, Dr. Bruce Randolph, declined to get into specifics Thursday on the possible restrictions - but offered some insight into what the department will be examining.
Randolph said, “Wearing of face masks – at all times – will be emphasized. Other than the moments that you are sitting, eating or drinking – otherwise, you will be expected to have your mask on... We know that ventilation is very important. So therefore the number of people within an establishment or facility may not be what it used to be.”
The health department met with municipal mayors Thursday. Bartlett Mayor Keith McDonald said he is against wide-ranging closures like restaurants, even if they’re temporary. He feels the health department should focus only on business not adhering to protocol.
We could be seeing a new health directive with possible restrictions announced soon. Health officials said it’ll come no later than Monday.
