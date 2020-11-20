SCHD: 252 new coronavirus cases, 2 more deaths reported in Shelby Co.

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department has identified 252 new coronavirus cases and two more deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 44,474 coronavirus cases and 626 deaths have been reported in Shelby County.
There are currently 3,942 active coronavirus cases and 7,865 contacts in quarantine countywide.
Counties surrounding Shelby County have also seen cases rise. Here’s the overall case count for those counties.
- Crittenden Co., AR - 2,876
- DeSoto Co., MS - 9,232
- Fayette Co., TN - 2,071
- Tipton Co., TN 3,23
On Thursday, the Shelby County Health Department released a map showing the zip codes with the highest COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 population. So far, zip codes 38118, 38141, and 38125 had the highest rate. Zip codes 38017, 38138, 38139, 38114, and 38053 had the least amount of COVID-19 cases.
Individuals ages 25 to 34 years old have the highest coronavirus case count compared to other ages. At this time, about 21 percent of the total COVID-19 cases are people in that age group.
More than 20,000 of the coronavirus cases in Shelby County are among African Americans, which is about 57 percent of the overall total.
The most recent data available from the health department showed an 11% weekly test positivity rate. The positivity rate has increased each week since the end of September. The SCHD said the testing positivity rate is the percentage of all tests conducted that are found to be positive.
The health department is monitoring active COVID-19 clusters at 19 long-term care facilities, many of which have experienced multiple clusters since the beginning of the pandemic. Dozens of other facilities have experienced clusters of two or more cases that are now considered resolved.
According to the health department, 92 percent of acute care beds and 91 percent of ICU beds in Mid-South hospitals are currently utilized.
