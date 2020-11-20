SCHD releases new restrictions in Shelby County amid rising coronavirus cases

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The health department’s been loosening restrictions since August. But with COVID-19 cases now surging and hospital beds filling up quickly— the rules are rolling back.
Bars and restaurants must return to 50 percent occupancy.
No more than 6 people can dine together, with no more than 4 adults.
Everyone must be from the same household.
Masks must be worn at all times unless you are actively eating or drinking, and bars and restaurants must close by 10 p.m.
Gyms can remain open, but masks must be worn at all times unless you are in the pool or the shower.
The new directive also prohibits smoking indoors in any establishment— that includes hookah, vape and cigar bars.
The health department also “strongly encourages” schools to suspend all “close-contact” sports like football.
Churches are “strongly encouraged” to hold virtual or online services.
Weddings and funerals should be postponed or attended only by close family.
The current weekly test positivity rate is 11 percent. If it goes above 18 percent, health leaders could impose a curfew.
If it gets above 25 percent, schools close and we return to Safer at Home quarantine.
The new restrictions outlined tonight go into effect on Monday.
$2,500 fines are possible for businesses that violate the rules.
