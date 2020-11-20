Sen. Lamar Alexander says Trump administration should work with Biden’s transition team

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Senator Lamar Alexander, R-Tennessee, says the White House should be working with President-elect Joe Biden’s team “to ensure a smooth transition.”
Alexander, who’s retiring from public office, tweeted a statement Friday with remarks on the presidential election.
“If there is any chance whatsoever that Joe Biden will be the next president, and it looks like he has a very good chance, the Trump Administration should provide the Biden team with all transition materials, resources, and meetings necessary to ensure a smooth transition so that both sides are ready on day one,” writes Alexander. “That especially should be true, for example, on vaccine distribution.”
Nearly three weeks after the election, President Donald Trump refuses to concede to Biden who has 306 electoral college votes to Trump’s 232.
Trump and team have alleged widespread election fraud, calling for recounts and filing lawsuits in several states. A hand recount in Georgia reaffirmed Biden’s win in the battleground state, an election official said Thursday.
Alexander doesn’t find fault in the president’s push for recounts, saying it should reassure voters results of the election are valid.
“Al Gore finally conceded 37 days after the 2000 election, and then made the best speech of his life accepting the results,” writes Alexander. “My hope is that the loser of this presidential election will follow Al Gore’s example, put the country first, congratulate the winner and help him to a good beginning of the new term.”
“The prompt and orderly transfer or reaffirmation of immense power after a presidential election is the most enduring symbol of our democracy,” writes Alexander.
