TDOC cancels Thanksgiving visitation for some prisons

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | November 20, 2020 at 12:42 PM CST - Updated November 20 at 12:42 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Correction has canceled visitation for some facilities during the Thanksgiving holiday.

According to a tweet by TDOC, the decision was impacted by the coronavirus and CDC recommendations regarding travel.

Visitation will be suspended on November 26 and 27 at the following facilities:

  • Bledsoe County Correctional Complex
  • Morgan County Corrections Department
  • Mark H. Luttrell Correctional Center
  • Turney Center Industrial Complex

