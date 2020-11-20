TDOC cancels Thanksgiving visitation for some prisons

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Correction has canceled visitation for some facilities during the Thanksgiving holiday.
According to a tweet by TDOC, the decision was impacted by the coronavirus and CDC recommendations regarding travel.
Visitation will be suspended on November 26 and 27 at the following facilities:
- Bledsoe County Correctional Complex
- Morgan County Corrections Department
- Mark H. Luttrell Correctional Center
- Turney Center Industrial Complex
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.