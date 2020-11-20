Northeast Arkansas hospitals lead state with beds, ventilators used by COVID-19 patients

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (WMC/KAIT) - Governor Asa Hutchinson discussed the state’s increasing COVID-19 cases and decreasing hospital capacity Friday.
Arkansas saw another 2,000-plus case day with two dozen more deaths and three dozen more hospitalized.
The governor said Northeast Arkansas has the second-highest admissions by hospital region, and it leads in hospital beds and ventilators used by COVID-19 patients.
Hutchison said earlier Friday he’s not planning to close businesses or schools, but he did order businesses that serve alcohol to close at 11 p.m.
Hutchinson and Dr. Can Patterson, UAMS chancellor, released new guidelines for essential health care workers exposed to COVID_19. They can now be tested five to seven days after exposure, and they can return to work if the results are negative.
