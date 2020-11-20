Northeast Arkansas hospitals lead state with beds, ventilators used by COVID-19 patients

Arkansas governor discussing state's hospital capacity amid COVID-19 surge
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | November 20, 2020 at 2:21 PM CST - Updated November 20 at 3:42 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (WMC/KAIT) - Governor Asa Hutchinson discussed the state’s increasing COVID-19 cases and decreasing hospital capacity Friday.

Arkansas saw another 2,000-plus case day with two dozen more deaths and three dozen more hospitalized.

Arkansas reported 2,238 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, with 22 additional deaths due to the virus. (Source: Arkansas Department of Health)

The governor said Northeast Arkansas has the second-highest admissions by hospital region, and it leads in hospital beds and ventilators used by COVID-19 patients.

Arkansas hospital occupancy by COVID-19 patients by region
Arkansas hospital occupancy by COVID-19 patients by region (Source: WMC)

Hutchison said earlier Friday he’s not planning to close businesses or schools, but he did order businesses that serve alcohol to close at 11 p.m.

Hutchinson and Dr. Can Patterson, UAMS chancellor, released new guidelines for essential health care workers exposed to COVID_19. They can now be tested five to seven days after exposure, and they can return to work if the results are negative.

