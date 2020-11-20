Zoo Lights at the Memphis Zoo starts Friday, limited tickets available

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Get the kids ready, it’s time to experience the magical Zoo Lights at the Memphis Zoo!
This year’s iconic winter wonderland features horse-drawn carriages, visits with Santa Claus, and more!
The Memphis Zoo also plans to host a tree lighting ceremony on November 20 at 5:30 pm. Zoo Lights will begin November 20 and end January 3 on select nights from 6:00 pm to 9:30 pm at the Memphis Zoo.
Zoo officials added there will be a limited number of tickets available each night. All tickets must be purchased online in advance.
Tickets will not be available to purchase at the gate. No refund or rain checks will be available.
Click here to purchase your tickets now.
