SCHD: Over 3,000 active cases with more than 7,000 in quarantine in Shelby County

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department has identified 185 new coronavirus cases and four more deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 44,659 coronavirus cases and 630 deaths have been reported in Shelby County.
There are currently 3,755 active coronavirus cases and 7,865 contacts in quarantine countywide.
The most recent data available from the health department showed a 10.9% weekly test positivity rate. The positivity rate has increased each week since the end of September. The SCHD said the testing positivity rate is the percentage of all tests conducted that are found to be positive.
On Friday the rate came in at 11%.
The health department is monitoring active COVID-19 clusters at 19 long-term care facilities, many of which have experienced multiple clusters since the beginning of the pandemic. Dozens of other facilities have experienced clusters of two or more cases that are now considered resolved.
According to the health department, 92% of acute care beds and 91% of ICU beds in Mid-South hospitals are currently utilized putting resources in the red zone.
Hospitals across that state and the nation are experiencing an influx in hospital utilization as the fall surge of the virus continues.
