Showers likely early Sunday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Temperatures will slowly fall through the 60s after sunset with a mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be south at 5-10 mph.
OVERNIGHT: Cloudy with a few showers before sunrise. Lows will hang in the mid to upper 50s. Winds south at 5-10 mph.
SUNDAY: Showers will move through in the morning but move steadily east of Memphis in the afternoon. Highs will briefly reach the low 60s, then fall into the 50s late in the day. Winds will be turn northwest at 5-15 mph. It will get colder Sunday night with decreasing clouds and lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.
NEXT WEEK: Behind Sunday’s cold front, temperatures will drop back to the 50s for highs and 40s for lows on Monday with a partly cloudy sky. Another front will bring a round of rain or storms by Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Expect cool and dry conditions heading into Thanksgiving Day with highs around 60 and lows around 40. It will stay dry Friday, but another round of rain is possible by Saturday.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.