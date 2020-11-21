Tigers football set for game day vs Stephen F. Austin, schedule set for rest of season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers host Stephen F. Austin Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Liberty Bowl.
The game will be online on ESPN+.
Former Harding Academy star Calvin Austin, who walked on to the football team at Memphis and earned a scholarship last year, is named to the Biletnikoff Watch List for the Nation’s Best Wide Receiver.
Austin is also an All-American on the Tigers track team.
The U of M will now play at Navy Saturday, November 28.
The game at Tulane moved to Dec. 5.
The Tigers wrap up the regular season on Dec. 12 hosting Houston at the Liberty Bowl. The AAC Championship game is set for Dec. 19.
