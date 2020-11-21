Woman arrested in fatal hit-and-run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman has been arrested for fatally striking a pedestrian and leaving the scene Friday.
Shakourya Dickerson, 27, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death/injury and duty to give info and render aid.
An investigation by police revealed Dickerson hit the 57-year-old victim at the intersection of Lamar Avenue and South Barksdale Street. She was driving eastbound on Lamar in the right lane when she struck the victim as they were attempting to cross the street.
Dickerson fled the scene without stopping to check on the victim. She returned home and told her parents about the accident, prompting them to call the police.
Dickerson invoked her right not to give a statement and was taken to Jail East.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.