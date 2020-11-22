Breakdown: Why the temperature impacts winds

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wind is a normal occurrence, but why does it happen? You might be surprised to find out that wind is a response to different temperatures in different areas.
This is because of pressure changes in adjacent areas. Due to variations in elevation and sun angles, some areas are warmer than others. When the air is warmer, air molecules become more active and rise. With warmer air, a relative low pressure zone forms. When air is colder, the molecules slow down and sink, which results in higher pressure.
Air moves from high pressure to low pressure. As the atmosphere tries to reach balance between these varying areas of pressure/temperature, wind forms. The bigger the difference in pressure, the stronger the wind.
