Decreasing clouds & chilly tonight along with areas of fog

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds will decrease some this evening and cooler air will filter in behind the front. Some areas of fog will be possible tonight and early Monday. A dry start to the week but there will be several chances of rain this week.
TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog. Wind: Northeast at 10-15 mph. Low: Upper 30s
TOMORROW: Partly cloudy & cooler. Wind: Northeast at 5 mph. High: Mid to upper 50s.
MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Wind: Southeast at 5 mph. Low: Near 40.
THIS WEEK: Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain late in the day and evening, high temperatures in the lower 60s, and overnight lows only falling into the upper 50s. Wednesday will be cloudy with rain and possibly a few thunderstorms along with highs in the low 60s early in the day and then falling to near 40 at night.
Thanksgiving Day will be partly cloudy with high temperatures near 60 and lows near 40. A few showers will be possible Thursday night.
Friday & the weekend will feature mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s with a chance of rain all three days.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.