Gov. Bill Lee, First Lady to pass out Thanksgiving meal boxes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and First Lady Maria Lee will hand out Thanksgiving meal boxes to food-insecure families in Middle Tennessee Monday.
The meal boxes will be distributed in a drive-thru fashion, according to a press release.
The event details are as follows:
- When: Monday, Nov. 23 at 12:45 p.m. CST
- Where: The Well Outreach at 5306 Main St., Springhill, Tenn. 37174
Three Middle Tennessee non-profits collaborated on this effort: The Well Outreach, One Generation Away, and GraceWorks Ministries.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.