Periods of showers & falling afternoon temperatures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Periods of showers this morning and a few lingering showers this afternoon but rain should shift east by 4 PM. Highs will briefly reach the low 60s, then fall into the 50s late in the day.
TODAY: Cloudy with scattered showers from early morning into the afternoon Wind: NW 10-15 mph. Highs: Low 60s early then falling into the low to mid 50s in the afternoon.
TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds . Wind: Northesast at 5-10 mph. Low: Near 40
MONDAY: Partly cloudy & cooler. Wind: Northeast at 5 mph. High: Mid to upper 50s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday night will be partly cloudy and cool with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain late in the day and evening, high temperatures in the lower 60s, and overnight lows only falling to near 60. Wednesday will be cloudy with rain and possibly a few thunderstorms along with highs in the low 60s early in the day and then falling to near 40 at night.
Thanksgiving Day will be partly cloudy with high temperatures near 60 and lows near 40.
Friday & Saturday will feature partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s with a chance of rain both days.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.