Periods of showers & falling afternoon temperatures

NEXT WEEK: Monday night will be partly cloudy and cool with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain late in the day and evening, high temperatures in the lower 60s, and overnight lows only falling to near 60. Wednesday will be cloudy with rain and possibly a few thunderstorms along with highs in the low 60s early in the day and then falling to near 40 at night.