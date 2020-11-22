SCHD: More than 3,000 active COVID-19 cases with 509 new cases reported in Shelby County

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported 3,969 active COVID-19 cases countywide Sunday morning.
The health department says there are 509 new cases with no additional deaths reported in the last 24 hours. This brings the county’s total case count to 45,168 with a virus death toll of 630.
Cases are continually increasing day to day in Shelby County, Tennessee and around the nation and health officials are becoming concerned with hospitals’ capacity. SCHD’s health care resource tracking system shows Acute Care utilization at 92% and ICU at 91, each in the red zone as of Friday morning.
And as hospitalizations increase, the county’s weekly positivity rate hit 11%. In previous weeks, the health department has worked to keep the rate at lower than 10%. Within the last few months, the rate dropped to single-digit percentages. But with cases on the rise again SCHD is now looking at possible business closures.
The health department is also investigating COVID-19 clusters where two or more cases have been identified at long-term care facilities in Shelby County. There are 19 facilities currently under investigation -- some of them experiencing more than one cluster since the beginning of the pandemic.
Both residents and staff have been affected.
