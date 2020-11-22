8-year-old girl shot and killed at Raleigh apartment complex, homicide record broken again

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Neighbors are shocked and horrified tonight hearing that an 8-year-old girl was shot and killed at the Highland Chateau Apartment complex.
One woman told WMC the girl was sweet and always had on a smile.
Blue lights lit up dozens of evidence markers as Memphis Police investigated a shooting that killed an innocent 8-year-old girl Sunday evening.
One neighbor, who asked not to be identified, says she spoke to heartbroken family members of the girl who died.
“She said my niece, my 8-year-old niece, just got hit by a stray bullet in apartment 4. And it tore into my heart when she told me that,” the neighbor said.
Cars lined Raleigh Legrange Road, unable to enter the apartment complex while police investigated the scene for hours.
Investigators tell us they believe they know who pulled the trigger and have a suspect in the case.
One witness told me they heard between 20 and 30 gunshots around 4 p.m. Sunday.
“I’ve seen the little girl. When I come out my house, I see her outside. All smiles, kind of shy like but all smiles. I would see her all the time and I would say, ‘hey pretty girl’ and she would say ‘hey!’” the witness said.
The city of Memphis continues to shatter the record for the number of homicides set in 2016 at 228.
The killing of this 8-year-old girl marks homicide number 282 of the year. This is the 24th juvenile to be murdered this year, according to Memphis Police.
“It doesn’t make any sense, they need to stop it,” the neighbor said.
“Holidays coming up, Christmas kids looking forward to Christmas with this pandemic and stuff and now this child? It just breaks my heart. It just really breaks my heart,” the neighbor said.
Right now, Memphis Police say no one has been arrested in connection with this shooting. If you have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip by calling Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH.
