Best Life: High blood pressure and pregnancy

Kara went on bed rest but delivered the twins just shy of 33 weeks. Bennett was four pounds, 15 ounces. Amelia was just four pounds … small, but healthy. Kara’s cardiologist, Laxmi Mehta, MD, of The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, was concerned about her. Pregnancy puts pressure on the heart. And even after delivery, women with high blood pressure have a higher risk of stroke, pre-eclampsia, and seizures.