Chilly today, but there will be more sunshine

REST OF THE WEEK: Clouds will gradually increase on Tuesday, but the rain will hold off until late Tuesday night. High temperatures will reach the lower 60s Tuesday. Wednesday will be cloudy with rain and possibly a few thunderstorms along a cold front. A few strong storms with gusty winds will be possible overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday. Rain will likely end by 5 pm, but clouds could be slow to clear. Wednesday high temperatures will be in the low 60s early in the day and then fall to near 40 at night.