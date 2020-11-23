Chilly today, but there will be more sunshine

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a cold morning with temperatures in the 30s. Although a few areas could see fog this morning, most of the area is clear. Any fog will clear 9 am and the rest of the day will feature sunshine. Even with sun, high temperatures will only reach the upper 50s. It will be chilly again tonight with low temperatures in the lower to upper 30s.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 57 degrees. Wind: Northeast at 5 to 10 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 38 degrees. Wind: Southeast at 5 mph..
REST OF THE WEEK: Clouds will gradually increase on Tuesday, but the rain will hold off until late Tuesday night. High temperatures will reach the lower 60s Tuesday. Wednesday will be cloudy with rain and possibly a few thunderstorms along a cold front. A few strong storms with gusty winds will be possible overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday. Rain will likely end by 5 pm, but clouds could be slow to clear. Wednesday high temperatures will be in the low 60s early in the day and then fall to near 40 at night.
THANKSGIVING: It will be partly cloudy and dry during the day Thursday with high temperatures near 60 and lows near 40. A few showers will be possible late Thursday night.
THIS WEEKEND: Friday and the weekend will feature mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s with a chance of rain all three days.
