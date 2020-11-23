Dry today but rain & storms possible early this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Despite plentiful sunshine, high temperatures will only reach the upper 50s. It will be another chilly night with low temperatures in the lower to upper 30s.
TODAY: A few clouds. High: Upper 50s. Wind: Northeast at 5 to 10 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: Upper 30s. Wind: Southeast at 5 mph.
TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. High Low 60s. Wind: Southeast 5-10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Clouds will gradually increase on Tuesday, but the rain will hold off until late Tuesday night. Wednesday will be cloudy with rain and possibly a few thunderstorms along a cold front. A few strong storms with gusty winds will be possible overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday. Rain will likely end by 5 pm, but clouds could be slow to clear. Wednesday high temperatures will be in the low 60s early in the day and then fall to near 40 at night.
THANKSGIVING: It will be partly cloudy and dry during the day Thursday with high temperatures near 60 and lows near 40. A few showers will be possible late Thursday night.
THIS WEEKEND: Friday and the weekend will feature mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s with a chance of rain all three days.
