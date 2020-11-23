Dry today but rain & storms possible early this week

REST OF THE WEEK: Clouds will gradually increase on Tuesday, but the rain will hold off until late Tuesday night. Wednesday will be cloudy with rain and possibly a few thunderstorms along a cold front. A few strong storms with gusty winds will be possible overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday. Rain will likely end by 5 pm, but clouds could be slow to clear. Wednesday high temperatures will be in the low 60s early in the day and then fall to near 40 at night.