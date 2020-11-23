Holiday Wonders at the Garden opens Friday with COVID-19 precautions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If you’re looking for a way to get into the hospital spirit, the Memphis Botanic Garden’s annual Holiday Wonders at the Garden opens this Friday.
It features four areas for different interests: Under the Stars Outdoor Lounge, Snowy Nights, Yuletide Yard and Northern Lights.
To ensure a safe experience, COVID-19 precautions include timed entry, designated pathways, advanced reservation system and paperless ticketing.
See a full schedule at memphisbotanicgarden.com/wonders.
